Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $404,000 in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $995.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

