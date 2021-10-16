Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 96.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,210 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

