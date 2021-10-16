Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on THO shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

Shares of THO opened at $108.05 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

