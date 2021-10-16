Legal & General Group Plc Buys 20,198 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

OVV opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.