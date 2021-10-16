Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 87,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

ALGT stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $119.26 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

