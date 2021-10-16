Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,807 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Semtech were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
