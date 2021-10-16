Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,807 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Semtech were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

