Legal & General Group Plc Sells 23,582 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,582 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.35 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

