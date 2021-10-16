Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,031 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 113.08 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,135 shares of company stock worth $349,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

