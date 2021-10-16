Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Leidos by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 16,745.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,436,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $100.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

