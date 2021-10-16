Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Position Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $31,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $25,216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 498,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,888.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 338,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,959 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 986,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,463. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

