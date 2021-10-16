Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,480 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $208,839,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.52.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,880,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $266.32 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.