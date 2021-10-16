Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 2,248.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Xerox by 1,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after buying an additional 830,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $20.52 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

