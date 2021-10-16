Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 10,563.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $41,300,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $33,855,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $25,322,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $174.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

