Liberty Wealth Management LLC Invests $71,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZIM opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

