Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 270.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $114.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $156.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

