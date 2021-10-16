Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 11,824.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

CSWI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

