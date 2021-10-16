Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 96,437.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $308.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.