LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Up 56.0% in September

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 356,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

