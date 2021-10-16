LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the September 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,044.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSIXF remained flat at $$25.75 during trading on Friday. LifeWorks has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

