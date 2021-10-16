LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Short Interest Update

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the September 15th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,044.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSIXF remained flat at $$25.75 during trading on Friday. LifeWorks has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.
LifeWorks Company Profile
