LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LPTH stock remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 119,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $53.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPTH. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

