Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ABB by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,814,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.