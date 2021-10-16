Lincoln National Corp Has $587,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

