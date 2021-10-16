Lincoln National Corp Has $699,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.