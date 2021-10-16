Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $80.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, raised their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 119.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 411,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

