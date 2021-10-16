Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 57,663 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

