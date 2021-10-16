Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0611

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $244.70 million and approximately $85.31 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00207639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.