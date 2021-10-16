Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.48 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $5.19 or 0.00008485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $59.48 million and $594,470.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00108416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,226.24 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.18 or 0.06247557 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,452,547 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

