Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Holdings Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $124,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.80.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $337.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.00 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

