Loop Capital Downgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $285.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $410.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.
BURL stock opened at $268.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.