Loop Capital Downgrades Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Hold

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $285.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $410.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

BURL stock opened at $268.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

