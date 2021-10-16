L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LRLCY stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $238.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.