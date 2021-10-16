Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. Loser Coin has a market cap of $3.72 million and $1.30 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00069320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00075469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00109961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,395.13 or 0.99750330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.42 or 0.06341289 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

