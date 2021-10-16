LPL Financial LLC Has $20.68 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

