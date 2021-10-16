LPL Financial LLC Has $21 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after buying an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after purchasing an additional 514,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 442,352 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,356,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 125.2% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 661,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 367,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.