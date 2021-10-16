LPL Financial LLC Purchases 60,228 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

