LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $24,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,001,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,147,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $199.76 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.