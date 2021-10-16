LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $22,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

