Luceco’s (LUCE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock.

Luceco has a 12-month low of GBX 214.50 ($2.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 388.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 364.10. The firm has a market cap of £555.56 million and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

