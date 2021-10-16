Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.54 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

