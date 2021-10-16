LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

