Mackay Shields LLC Sells 18,361 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 219.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.55 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

