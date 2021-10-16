Mackay Shields LLC Sells 31,353 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,347 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.28. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.23 and a 52-week high of $167.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

