Mackay Shields LLC Sells 510,300 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 510,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

HPQ stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

