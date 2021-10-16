Mackay Shields LLC Sells 9,706 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $181.77 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

