MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.