Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MGYR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. 2,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Magyar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.97%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

