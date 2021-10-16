Mardi Dier Sells 3,261 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mardi Dier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83.

RARE opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

