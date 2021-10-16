Mark Seligman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Mark Seligman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,787.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,428.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,527.76.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.