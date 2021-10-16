Mark Seligman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Mark Seligman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,787.56).
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,428.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,527.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.