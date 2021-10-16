Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MAKSY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.