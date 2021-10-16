Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 723 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08.

On Thursday, August 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $32,477.70.

NYSE VCRA opened at $48.90 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.63 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 188.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 70.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 110.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 54,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $681,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

