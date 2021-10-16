Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 850.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRS stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

